Peyton (animal ID: 26549) is about 3 years old. Unfortunately, she and her 4 puppies were found abandoned and a good samaritan took them in.

Peyton arrived at the Valley Animal Center a little nervous and protective with her puppies but in a short period of time warmed up completely!

She loves all the cuddles and attention. Very treat and toy motivated. She does great with other small dogs. Her perfect home would be a quieter home with a nice yard. Someone who loves car rides and relaxing on the couch. She would be good in a home with older children as she still gets a little nervous.

For more information about Peyton or any other adorable adoptables visit ValleyAnimal.org.