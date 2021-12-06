Mutt Monday: Pepper is looking for her forever home

Pepper was surrendered to the Valley Animal Center at the beginning of October and is still shy to strangers. She likes to put on a tough act towards new people, but once you get to know her, Pepper is really a sweet and goofy dog. She can be grumpy occasionally, but can’t we all?!

Pepper does fantastic with other dogs and does great cats. Going on walks is her favorite hobby and she never says no to a snack.

Pepper has had dental work done so she is missing a lot of her teeth.

Anyone interested in adopting Pepper can fill out our pre-adoption application online: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/ or they can visit her in person. The Valley Animal Center adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Sex: Spayed female

Age: approx.. 9 years