Mutt Monday: Pepper is looking for her forever home

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pepper was surrendered to the Valley Animal Center at the beginning of October and is still shy to strangers. She likes to put on a tough act towards new people, but once you get to know her, Pepper is really a sweet and goofy dog. She can be grumpy occasionally, but can’t we all?!

Pepper does fantastic with other dogs and does great cats. Going on walks is her favorite hobby and she never says no to a snack.

Pepper has had dental work done so she is missing a lot of her teeth.

Anyone interested in adopting Pepper can fill out our pre-adoption application online: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/ or they can visit her in person. The Valley Animal Center adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Sex: Spayed female

Age: approx.. 9 years

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss