Mutt Monday: Penny the Lab mix needs a forever home

Penny (animal ID: 24774): Penny is a sweet, lovable Labrador/Australian Cattledog mix who loves to play once you get her out and about.

She was rescued in Kerman and was originally found roaming the streets by local animal control agencies. Penny is approximately 3 years old and treat-motivated.

She can be dog selective, so you’ll need to do a meet-and-greet if your family currently has dogs.

When Penny is inside, she is usually calm and perks up to run once she is taken outdoors. She does great on a leash with a slight tendency to pull.

Valley Animal Center is looking for a family who will take her on walks and shower her with love!

Interested in adopting Penny? Fill out our online application here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/ Or, come meet Penny in person. Our dog adoption center is open for walk-ins seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.