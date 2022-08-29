Penny (animal ID: 24774): Penny is a sweet, lovable Labrador/Australian Cattle dog mix who loves to play once you get her out and about. She was rescued in Kerman and was originally found roaming the streets by local animal control agencies. Penny is approximately 3 years old and treat-motivated. She can be dog selective so she definitely needs to do a meet and greet with families that already have dogs.

Penny was adopted last year but recently returned due to changes in her owners’ health and moving reasons. She does great in a family setting, a very good girl with all people and children as well.

With Valley Animal Center’s Clear the Shelters promotion, Penny’s adoption fee is $100 instead of $180. The adoption promotion ends on August 31st. Her adoption ensures she is spayed, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home.

If anyone is interested, they can meet Penny at the Valley Animal Center dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/