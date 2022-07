Pam (animal ID: 25106) a shepherd mix is ready for her forever home!

Pam’s adoption fee is $180 and comes with her being spayed, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home.

Anyone interested in adopting Pam, can meet her at the Valley Animal Center’s dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out a pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/