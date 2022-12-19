Opossum is a young Shepherd cutie who’s been with The Valley Animal Center since the end of July.

She was adopted as a young pup but recently returned due to some family complications. Upon her return, she struggled a bit and was nervous, but she has since opened up again.

She can be very vocal and energetic when taken out on walks.

She’s available for adoption for $180, which includes her spay, vaccinations, and chip.

Anyone interested in meeting Opossum can visit her at the Valley Animal Center from Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm.