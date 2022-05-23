Nala is two years old and was originally brought to the Valley Animal Center in Feb. 2021 as part of its Surrender Relief Program.

The Surrender Relief Program is for pet owners who need help caring for and boarding their pets after being affected by COVID-19 or other housing issues.

Sadly, Nala was surrendered by her owner after we boarded her for a short period. Nala is a beautiful kitty and was adopted very quickly. However, Nala was returned a year later because the dog she was living with attacked her. She’s been back in the care of Valley Animal Center for two months now and is looking for her new forever home.

Nala is very affectionate, treat-motivated, and loves to follow people around. She enjoys being involved in everything people do! Her ideal home would be one without dogs. We also recommend no outdoor access as she gets scared very easily when she’s outside. Nala is great with other cats and loves being the center of attention. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes spay, up-to-date vaccines, and microchip ID.

Those interested in meeting Nala may visit her at the Valley Animal Center any day between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.