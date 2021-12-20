Mutt Monday: Mr. Wilber would make a great present under the tree this year

Wilbur (animal ID: 24975) was one of nine kittens that were dumped in Valley Animal Center‘s lobby.

Wilbur was super sick but has since made an awesome recovery!

Wilbur is a very energetic, and comical cat. He’s approximately only 9-10 months old. He can be a little troublemaker and will need a home that is going to give him interaction and enrichment. He loves kids, loves cats, but doesn’t care too much about dogs.

Valley Animal Center Cat Care Supervisor Maritza Lopez recommends Wilbur to be in a home with another cat to match his energy, or be adopted with another cat! If anyone is interested in adopting Wilbur, they may fill out our pre-adoption application online or come to our cat adoption center, open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.