Mr. Wiggles is 1-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix.

He is a super sweet and outgoing dog and loves to wiggle!

He has tested amazing with other dogs, we can also cat test upon request. Mr. Wiggles would be an amazing dog for any household! Mr. Wiggles needs an active lifestyle because he tends to get bored very fast. He would be a great travel partner and hiking partner! He will need lots of walks and enrichment.

To meet Mr. Wiggles visit ValleyAnimal.org.