Mutt Monday: Monster is no monster, he’s our adorable adoptable



Monster is about six months old, so still very much a puppy.

Unlike his name, he is a little cutie pie who loves being around people and receiving affection. He’s great with other dogs, loves treats, and LOVES squeaky toys. He does get very lonely so a home where someone can be around him frequently is ideal, or a home where he will have dog siblings to play with!

Monster was originally found abandoned and tied to a trash can before he was rescued. He’s been with Valley Animal Center for only a few weeks but is super playful and curious about everything.

If you’d like to adopt him, fill out our online pre-adoption application form and an animal care associate will follow up with you shortly or meet Monster in person! The Valley Animal Center dog adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 AM – 4:30 PM.

Adopt Monster at https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/