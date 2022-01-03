Mutt Monday: Minnie and Foxy are bonded pair looking for a forever home

Minnie and Foxy are a bonded pair of loveable pups looking for a home that is only able to adopt both of them together.

Minnie (1-year-old Chihuahua mix) and Foxy (7-year-old Terrier mix) were owner-surrendered when their owner had health complications and was no longer able to care for them.

Minnie loves to be babied and Foxy is great with older children ages 10 and up. And they both love squeak toys.

These dogs are inseparable and would thrive best in a quiet home where they can nap, play, and enjoy treats all day.

As a bonded pair, they must be adopted together. Interested adopters can submit an online application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/

Valley Animal Center’s adoption centers are open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact their dog adoption center at 559-233-8717 or dogs@valleyanimal.org with any questions.