The Valley Animal Center rescued Max from local animal control facilities after he was picked up as a stray. When he moved to the Valley animal center campus, he was super nervous, a bit snippy, and often tried to bite animal caretakers out of fear and confusion.

A Valley Animal Center staff member took Max home to foster and noticed a complete change in Max.

“It only took him about two days for him to get excited seeing me come home from work,” the staff member said.

Max loves to play and run around, and understands doggie doors and potty pads. He does great with other dogs but is also very mindful of his personal space.

Ideally, a single-pet household would be best for him.

Max is the kind of dog that really just needs a home environment to show his true self. He needs an adopter who will be patient with him and work alongside him as he adjusts to a new environment.

Anyone interested in giving Max a forever home and a lap to feel safe in can visit them at the Valley Animal Center from Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm.