Mutt Monday: Maui the cat is up for adoption and where to watch The Pupper Bowl XL

Maui (animal ID: 25156) is a 3-years-old male cat.

Some kind folks found Maui wandering outside and brought him to the Valley Animal Center. They believe Maui was abandoned by his original owners.

Maui is a chill cat who likes to lay around and get comfortable. He doesn’t like dogs very much and does ok with cats once he gets used to them.

He is a very handsome cat and would make a wonderful addition to someone’s home.

If anyone would like to adopt him, they can visit the Valley Animal Center cat adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the online application found at https://valleyanimal.org/cat-adoption-application/

Valley Animal Center currently has an adoption promotion where all adult cats are only $50 (usually $90) and our long-term resident and large dogs are $90 (usually $180). The promotion ends on Feb. 14.

Valley Animal Center is also hosting the Pupper Bowl XL Facebook live event happening Saturday, Feb 12.