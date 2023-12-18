Luna is an approximately 1-year-old terrier mix.

Luna came to the Valley Animal Center from another local animal shelter. Upon arriving in their care, she was treated for a wound staff suspected was from a dog fight.

Luna has made a wonderful recovery and now is full of energy!

Luna loves hanging out with her shelter friends and enjoys spending time with the staff!

She’s a volunteer favorite and enjoys walks at the Valley Animal Center dog park!

During the Dreaming of a Home for Christmas campaign, if approved for adoption, the adoptees select a present from under the Christmas tree and discover the cost of their adoption fee. Which will vary from $0 to $25.