Chubbs (animal ID: 26332), is a seven-year-old American Pit Bull who has been in The Valley Animal Center’s care since early January.

Chubbs is a goofball who loves cuddles, long walks on the beach, and slobbery kisses!

He is very dog selective and does not like cats, so Valley Animal Center staff are looking for a home with no other pets.

Chubbs’s adoption fee is $180 and includes neutering, up-to-date vaccines, microchip ID, and one free dog training consultation.

The Valley Animal Center dog adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in Chubbs may submit an online application HERE: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/