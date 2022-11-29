Lolita is a 9-year-old female Chihuahua mix. As a senior dog, she is very calm and mellow and would prefer a home with like-minded dogs and no small children. She is a big lap dog and would make a perfect snuggle companion.

The Valley Animal Center is looking for a foster-to-adopt because she has some dental issues that need to be taken care of.

Anyone interested in meeting him, can visit The Valley Animal Center Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.