Mutt Monday: Loli the cat is looking for a forever home

Lilo  (animal ID: 24897) is 13 years old, female, and loves people! She was rescued from an animal control agency and is a very calm cat.

Unfortunately, she went to Valley Animal Center with her front paws declawed. She is a little shy at first but warms up and can be anyone’s best friend.

Valley Animal Center is looking for a home that will let her laze around and enjoy the senior life she deserves.

If anyone would like to adopt her, they can visit our cat adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the online application found at https://valleyanimal.org/cat-adoption-application/

