Lisa (animal ID: 25943): Lisa was surrendered to Valley Animal Center with her other dog siblings after a house fire left them without a safe home. She went in scared and shy and took a few days to warm up. She is still a fearful dog towards new people and places so her new home will need to be patient with her. A quiet home with no young children is preferred. Otherwise, Lisa does great with other small dogs, loves treats, walks well on a leash, and is great on car rides.

Her adoption fee is $180 which ensures she is microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home. If anyone is interested, they can meet Lisa at The Valley Animal Center dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/