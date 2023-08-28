Lilo is a 2-year-old chihuahua/terrier looking for her forever home. However, her breed is just a guess because Lilo arrived at the Valley Animal Center as a young pup who looked a lot like a chihuahua and now has “legs for days!”

The staff at Valley Animal Center said Lilo is a playful dog with a heart of gold.

Lilo loves to run and play. Right now she uses her mouth to communicate and play, so homes with children younger than three might not be the best fit.

She is a bit shy and will need a home to give her the time and space to warm up.

If you have another dog in the home a meet and greet will need to be required, as some dogs make her a little uncomfortable.

Lilo’s adoption fee is $25 and includes her spay, up-to-date vaccines & microchip.