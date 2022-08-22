Lilo (animal ID: 23975): Lilo is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix who LOVES toys. The moment she hears a squeaker toy, she perks right up! She is shy and skittish at first but once she warms up to you, she’s a lovebug who clings to her humans. She also makes the goofiest faces for photos sometimes.

With Valley Animal Center’s Clear the Shelters promotion, Lilo’s adoption fee is $100 instead of $180. This fee ensures Lilo is spayed, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home.

Purrassic Bark event happening Saturday, Aug. 27th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It is the culmination of Valley Animal Center’s #ClearTheShelters campaign. Twelve other shelters and rescues will join Valley Animal center, each bringing their own adoptable! It’s a one-stop-adopt event open to the public! More info found on Valley Animal Center’s Facebook event page here: https://fb.me/e/2p2eXkIaO