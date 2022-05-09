Larissa is a 3-year-old female German Shepherd mix who is sweet and calm.

She loves being with other dogs, so if you already have furbabies in your home, she would fit right in. However, even as a solo dog, Larissa would do great after she has time to adjust. She loves her walks and her snuggles, and her favorite toys are large plush toys.

Her adoption fees are $180, which includes her spay, microchip, flea treatment and dewormer, and up-to-date vaccinations.

Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home. If anyone is interested, they can come meet Larissa at the Valley Animal Center Dog Adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/