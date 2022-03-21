Laney is a 3-year-old Pitbull mix who was brought to the Valley Animal Center in July 2021 with nine puppies.

She was a very sweet mama who did an amazing job raising her puppies and is now looking for her forever home.

Laney has a very loving personality and would be great in a family environment. However, her size may be intimidating to small children, so the dog care center at the Valley Animal Center recommends a home with older children.

Laney will need to be in a home where she is the only pet. No other dogs or cats.

She loves to go on walks and have her belly rubbed.

If anyone is interested in meeting Laney, please submit an application https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/ or come visit our dog adoption center. We’re open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you are not able to adopt a furry friend right now, consider donating to the Valley Animal Center’s Pennies for Pets campaign. All the money raised goes towards the work Valley Animal Center does for pets in the valley.