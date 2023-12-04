Kiara is a 2-year-old terrier and has been in the Valley Animal Center’s care since mid-October.

Kiara loves adventures and cuddles. She’s a delight to have around and would make the perfect addition to any family.

If you would love a mini-me, Kiara’s your gal! She’ll follow you everywhere and would benefit from having a fur sibling.

If those interested in her have cats in their home, Valley Animal Center staff would be happy to conduct a cat test.

Kiara’s adoption fee can be anywhere from $0 to $25 during the Valley Animal Center’s holiday adoption campaign, “Dreaming of a Home for Christmas.”

Once an adopter completes the adoption application and is approved, they can select a gift from underneath the Valley Animal Center Christmas tree. When they open their gift, inside they’ll discover the cost of their adoption fee!

The fee includes spay, up-to-date vaccines, microchip ID, four free daily passes to our dog park, and one free dog training consultation.