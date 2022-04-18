Unlike the stereotypical solitary cat, Jimothy will absolutely cling to his human and would make a great companion cat to someone looking for an overly affectionate cat.

Jimothy is FIV+ meaning his immune system is weaker than a normal cat, but he can still have a fulfilling life!

At the moment, Valley Animal Center cat care supervisors recommend him to be an only cat for now as he thrives off singular attention and doesn’t quite like it when other pets are in his space.

To adopt Jimothy visit ValleyAnimal.org or visit Valley Animal Center in person at 3934 N Hayston Ave, Fresno.

Valley Animal Center is hosting its annual Bark in the Park event coming up this weekend. The organization will also be at Fresno State’s softballs games Friday and Saturday and at the Grizzlies this Sunday with its MARC vehicles and adoptables!