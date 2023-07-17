Jackie is an approximate 2-year-old Dachshund Mix.

He and his brother Koko arrived at the Valley Animal Center from a household with other dogs.

Jackie absolutely loves treats and will jump in your lap to get them. He enjoys playgroups with other friends at the shelter, so Valley Animal staff members think he would do well in a home with other dogs! Of course, with love and patience, Jackie would make a great dog for a single-pet family as well.

Anyone interested in meeting Jackie can visit him at the Valley Animal Center Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm.