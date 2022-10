Hunter is a Shepherd and has been in the Valley Animal Center’s care since early September.

Hunter is great with other dogs. He has not been tested with cats yet but the animal care staff can do that if an interested adopter has cats.

His adoption fee is $180 and includes his neutering, vaccines, microchip ID, and one free dog training consultation. The Valley Animal Center dog adoption center is open W-F from 2-7 p.m. and on weekends from 10-4:30 p.m