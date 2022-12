Hunter is a 10-month-old German Shepherd mix.

He loves to be around people as much as possible. Hunter loves to play, eat treats, and even run all day long. He recently joined us during a 2-mile walk event and he did not tire out. He is full of energy and will need a family that can match his.

Anyone interested in meeting Hunter, can visit The Valley Animal Center Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.