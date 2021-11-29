Mutt Monday: Honey the sweet Husky needs a forever home

Honey (animal ID 24872) was surrendered to us due to her owner’s financial difficulties.

Honey is seven-month-old Siberian Husky mix and packs a lot of energy!

Honey came to the Valley Animal Center with a deformed leg and their vets determined it was best to remove her leg to avoid future complications that could arise. Despite all this, Honey still runs and jumps without a care in the world.

She loves her treats, her toys, and knows basic sit and lay. She does like to jump on you so that’s something her adopter will need to help her with.

Honey does great with other dogs, large and small. The experts at Valley Animal Center think she’ll be good with kids but at her young age though, she is still mouthy so you might see some playful biting from her.

If you’re the loving person who can give Honey her “furever” home, adopt her today!

Adopt here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/, or visit her in-person! The Valley Animal Center’s dog adoption center is open seven days a week from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm.