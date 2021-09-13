Mutt Monday: Haley the German Shepard mix needs a forever home

At just five months old, Haley is a big puppy!

She needs a home that will understand puppy behavior and a family who can help her learn how big she is!

Haley is friendly with cats and dogs, children, and adults. However, because she is a big puppy, she still needs to be trained. She’ll want to jump on you and play with you but she will forget just how big she is so it can appear as if she plays rough when it’s just her showing affection. However, by no means is she aggressive.

Haley was recently returned to Valley Animal Center by a family that was not quite prepared for what it meant to take on a big puppy.

Dog Care Supervisor Ruben Cantu believes Haley is a German Shepherd/Mastiff mix, so he predicts she will most likely be a very large dog. Cantu would love to find her a home that has experience with large breeds, or someone who will be prepared for, or is willing to learn, what large breeds entail and need.