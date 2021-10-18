Mutt Monday: Get a dose of sweet with adoptable kittens Cool Whip and Cheesecake

Cool Whip (Animal ID: 24543) and Cheesecake (Animal ID: 24853), are a bonded pair of kittens.

These kittens belong to Pie, a momma cat who was dumped at Valley Animal Center while she was in mid-labor. Pie’s story was shared by many via social media and was even covered by Newsweek.

Both kitties have been spayed and neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and have microchip ID’s.

Their adoption fee is $90 each. Individuals interested in meeting the pair may visit the Valley Animal Center shelter any day between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.