Fido (animal ID: 24930) is a senior dog but a puppy at heart.

He loves to run and play, especially tug of war. He is so vocal and has such a playful bark and growl. He loves car rides and would make a perfect travel companion and doesn’t mind taking baths, he prefers to be clean. He is a sweetheart and loves people, but he does have a difficult time getting along with other animals, so a single pet household is recommended for him.

Fido is such a good boy looking for a good home that can provide him with the time and love he needs.

Anyone interested in adopting Fido can submit an application online at https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/.

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can visit the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.