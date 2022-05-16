Fido is a 9-year-old, male, American Pit Bull mix. He’s a senior dog with a puppy heart. Fido loves toys, walks, and car rides. He’s ready for all sorts of adventures.

You won’t ever have to worry about stinky dog smell with Fido because he LOVES bath time. He will need to be an only pet but would do great in a home with older children!

His adoption fees are $180, which includes his neutering, microchiping, flea treatment, deworming treatment, and up-to-date vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home. If anyone is interested, they can come to meet Fido at the Valley Animal Center dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/