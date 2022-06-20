Fernanda (3 years old) and Jose (8 months old) are both Chihuahua mixes who were surrendered to The Valley Animal Center in early April when their owners’ health declined and could no longer care for them.

The two of them are shy around new people and new places but with patience, they warm up well! They love being around other dogs and would be awesome lap dogs or companion dogs to anyone, particularly older people who may just want two dogs to accompany them as they go about their day.

They are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. Bonded pairs have a special adoption fee. Contact Valley Animal Center’s dog adoption center to learn more about it at 559-233-8717 or dogs@valleyanimal.org.

Their adoption fee ensures these pups are spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home.

If anyone is interested, they can come to meet Jose and Fernanda at the Valley Animal Center dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/