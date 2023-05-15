Meet sweet Essie (animal ID: 26404). He is a calm and shy 3-year-old male. He arrived at Valley Animal Center with his three cat siblings when his owner passed away.

Essie needs some time to adjust before his personality comes out. Once he is comfortable, he is a very loving cat who enjoys giving little kisses.

To get some love from Essie, visit him at the Valley Animal Center adoption center. The adoption centers are open Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.