Meet Eema Aka Roxy!

Roxy is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came into the Valley Animal Center‘s care in February 2022. She was adopted not long after that, but her adopters returned her due to her stress and dislike of other animals.

Unfortunately, Roxy came to the Valley Animal Center with some battle scars from wrestling with the other animals she did not get along with, but that doesn’t slow her down one bit! Now she is completely ready to move on to a new home and find a loving family that will smother her with all the love and kisses she could ever want!

Roxy would do great in a fast-paced environment! Though she is great will all ages, Valley Animal Center staff recommends homes with kids 5 years and above because of her high energy.

Roxy definitely needs to be the only dog in the household, it’s not that she doesn’t get along with other animals, it’s just that she can feel overwhelmed at times and just needs extra and special attention and training!