Eros (animal ID: 27202) is a very playful guy who loves to play with his fellow adoptables every chance he gets.

He is great with other dogs, but we have not yet cat-tested him. He has great friendly energy; if you are looking for that furry companion that wants to follow you everywhere you go, Eros is your guy.

He also has an expressive bark, but he just wants more treats.

Eros gets a little tense when his neck is touched, but with training, that should improve.

He just needs love and patience, and he will become your new best friend.

From now until January 30th, the Valley Animal Center will accept any monetary donation in place of an adoption fee.