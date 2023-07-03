Daya is a 2-year-old Chihuahua Mix.

Most of the staff at The Valley Animal Center calls her “Mama” since she arrived with four babies of my own.

Daya came from a household with many other dogs, but since having babies she will need to have a meet-and-greet with other dogs a possible forever home.

Daya is very expressive with her words and will make sure to grab your attention. She loves food, squeaky toys, and getting showered with rubs!

Anyone is interested in adopting Daya, may submit an online application at https://valleyanimal.org/dogs/. Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours.