Darius has been with Valley Animal Center since he was a puppy.

He was adopted out as a puppy once, unfortunately, his owner moved and couldn’t keep him. So, Darius went back to Valley Animal Center.

Darius is super friendly and absolutely loves his toys. He’s also an attention hog and doesn’t mind being smothered in love! Darius will need to be an only pet, however, and he has only been around adults his whole life so a more mature home is best for him.

If anyone is interested in adopting Gabby, they may submit their online application at https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/.

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can walk in to the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.