Daphne is a 2-year-old terrier mix.

This scruffy cutie was abandoned at the Valley Animal Center.

She’s a very vocal dog who loves attention. She enjoys playing with other dogs and would love a home with another furry sibling.

Her adoption fee is only $25 and anyone interested can submit an application online or visit her Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Valley Animal Center is hosting a Thanksgiving feast for all of their adoptable and feral cats.

Tuesday at 3 p.m., via Facebook Live, the Valley Animal Center will be giving their adoptables and feral cats a small Thanksgiving meal.

Valley Animal Center staff will also head to Poverello House on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to feed pets that belong to those who are needy or homeless.

They are raising funds to feed the animals, not only this November but for the rest of the year. Anyone interested in donating can visit valleyanimal.org.