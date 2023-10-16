Cooper is approximately a 2-year-old terrier mix. This spunky man loves to be the boss.

He loves getting all of the human attention! He enjoys games of fetch with his person.

His adoption fee is $180, which includes him being neutered, up to date on vaccines and dewormed.

His application can be filled out at valleyanimal.org.

The Valley Animal Center also kicked off its Feral Cat Sanctuary Project on Monday, National Feral Cat Day.

The Valley Animal Center’s Feral Cat Sanctuary Project is intended to improve the lives of over 70 feral cats we have in our care. Staff is hoping to raise $60,000 and is currently halfway there.

Funds allocated to the project will help the Valley Animal Center continue to implement routine physical exams on all feral residents, install a new chain link fence and reinforce the current one, secure permits, and add air conditioning and electricity.

Donations can be submitted to the Feral Cat Sanctuary Project landing page.