Cindy Lou aka Gabbana is a 3-year-old female Belgian Malinois.

She was adopted from the Valley Animal Center as a puppy in 2019 and unfortunately was returned because of housing complications.

Cindy Lou is having a hard time adjusting to the shelter environment; she shows signs of fear, stress, and anxiety. She takes her time warming up to people but once she’s trusting of you, she’ll become your best friend.

Cindy Lou will do best with men, as she was raised by a nice gentleman. With women, she’ll need time, love, and patience.

Her adoption fee is $180 and includes her spay, vaccines, and microchip ID.

Valley Animal Center is open W-F from 2-7p.m. or weekends from 10-4:30 p.m.