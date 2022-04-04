Chuco is tiny but mighty!

This little boy is a Chihuahua mix and LOVES his treats. He was previously adopted from Valley Animal Center a few years ago but due to lifestyle changes of his owner, he was surrendered back into their care.

Valley Animal Center suggests a calm and mature home that can give him dedicated time and love. He already knows basic commands such as sit, paw, spin, and speak and is potty trained. He can be selective with people so potential adopters are encouraged to do multiple meet-and-greets with him if possible!

To adopt Chuco, anyone can visit the Valley Animal Center dog adoption center, open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To speed up the process, interested applicants can fill out the online application form found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/

Chuco’s adoption fee is $180 and includes him being neutered, microchipped, dewormed, flea-treated, up-to-date on vaccines, and 1 free wellness exam from our low-cost clinic!