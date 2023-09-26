Siblings Rocco (animal ID: 25553) and Rosie (animal ID: 25554) are 1-year-old Chihuahua mixes.

Rocco is shy, but after he gets comfortable, he can be the more outgoing of the pair. He is very treat-motivated, so a tasty bribe can go a long way.

Rosie is also quite nervous but with the help of her brother can be lovable. She is overwhelmed by new situations and will have to do things at her own pace. However, she was fostered by one of our staff and thrived in a home environment.

Rosie is pretty much Rocco’s shadow and anywhere he goes, she goes. We hope that they are adopted together because they are a bonded pair and provide emotional support for each other.

They are great with other small dogs and actually become more confident with them around. They are both sweethearts who need a loving home that will be patient and understand their struggles.

Valley Animal Center staff recommend a quieter home with no children. When adopted as a pair their reduced adoption is $50.