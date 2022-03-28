Chavo is a shy little boy. He was surrendered by his owners to The Valley Animal Center along with three other dogs.

Chavo warms up quickly and just needs someone with a little patience.

He’s great with other dogs but still needs a little training. If anyone is interested in adopting Chavo, they may submit their online application at https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/.

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can walk into the adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to meet Chavo in person.