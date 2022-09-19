Canada is a two-year-old male, domestic medium hair cat. Canada’s previous owner surrendered him to Valley Animal Center in May 2022.

He is a very relaxed and easy-going boy with lots of love to give. While the Valley Animal team has never seen him around dogs, his previous owner said Canada has gotten along well with dogs in the past. He seems to be laid-back with the other cats here at the shelter.

Canada needs a home with someone who will be with him all the time to prevent boredom and possible behavior issues. As with any new pet, his introduction process and adjustment process will need to be taken slowly. Canada’s adoption fee is $100 and includes neutering, up-to-date vaccinations, and a microchip ID.

To meet Canada in person stop by Valley Animal Center during their new hours.