Bobby is approximately a two-year-old terrier mix that, like a bunny, has hops for days.

He loves taking long walks and playing in the Valley Animal Center dog park.

Bobby would be best suited for an active individual who can best keep up with him.

He is great with other dogs, especially in playgroups, although Valley Animal Center staff do recommend a dog that matches his intensity because Bobby is so high-energy.

Animal care staff also recommend an individual with an apartment or who can keep him indoors because he has been known to jump fences pretty easily.

Bobby is a spunky dog with so much more love to give!

His adoption fee is $180 and includes neutering, vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, microchip ID, one free dog training consultation and four daily dog park passes to the Valley Animal Center Dog Park.