Betty (animal ID: 24725) is a shy but very loving Chihuahua mix who gets along with everyone once she has warmed up to them. S

She likes dogs and cats and enjoys sitting on a lap to take a nap or just to snuggle.

If anyone is interested in adopting Betty, they may submit their online application at valleyanimal.org or, visit the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.