Mutt Monday: Bertha the cat needs a forever home

Bertha came to the Valley Animal Center all the way from Kerman!  

She was adopted as a kitten and was with her family for three years. Unfortunately, a family member who was allergic to cats moved in and Bertha was surrendered.  

Bertha is a bundle of sweetness and a mellow cat who has moments of just being a couch potato. She has done great with the other cats in the shelter, so anyone who owns cats already may find Bertha to be a wonderful addition.  

Bertha’s previous family also had kids so she’s no stranger to little ones in the house.  

If anyone is interested in adopting Bertha, they may submit their online application at https://valleyanimal.org/cat-adoption-application/.  

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Interested cat adopters can also walk-in to the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

