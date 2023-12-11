Benji is an approximately 4-month-old pit bull mix.

He is a baby with a lot to say, he can be very vocal at times, but he just wants to play! Benji is at the perfect age to start some basic puppy training.

His beautiful brindle fur is something to remember!

Adopt Benji now if you’re looking for a fur companion to grow and learn with!

During the Valley Animal Center’s Dreaming of a Home for Christmas campaign, if approved for adoption, the adoptees select a present from under the Christmas tree and discover the cost of their adoption fee, which will vary from $0 to $25.

The Valley Animal Center is also hosting a Kitty Christmas and Merry Mutts event Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be local shopping vendors with unique finds, three different raffle opportunities (including a Christmas wreath raffle), delicious baked goods, open-house tours, photos with Santa, and so much more!

Donations welcomed! The Valley Animal Center will accept the following as an entry fee:

🎄 Bleach

🎄 Anti-bacterial dish soap

🎄 HE (front loader) laundry detergent

🎄 Canned dog/cat wet food

🎄 Training pads

🎄 Any type of financial donation