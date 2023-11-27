Bast the cat is nine months old and has been in the care of the Valley Animal Center since February.

She’s a super sweet, social and playful girl who does well with just about everything. Bast is very outgoing and would enjoy having a playmate.

The Valley Animal Center also kicked off its “Dreaming of a Home for Christmas” adoption campaign.

This campaign gives adopters the opportunity to adopt a dog or cat for $0-$25. Once they choose the animal they are interested in, submit an application and it’s approved for adoption, they can select a gift from under the Valley Animal Center Christmas tree. When they open the gift, they’ll learn what their adoption fee is, which can range anywhere from $0 to $25!

Adoption fees include up to date on vaccines, spay/neuter, and microchip ID. Additionally, the Valley Animal Center adoption centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the remainder of the year, as its goal is to get as many animals adopted this holiday season.